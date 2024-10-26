ESPN College GameDay crew has unanimous pick for Colorado-Cincinnati
In a high-energy atmosphere on ESPN's College GameDay, the entire crew, including special guest and MLB star Kyle Schwarber, confidently picked Colorado to defeat Cincinnati in Saturday night’s Big 12 clash in Boulder. Set in Bloomington, Indiana, this week’s GameDay marked a sentimental return for longtime analyst Lee Corso, who coached at Indiana from 1973 to 1982, his longest tenure at any school. The Hoosier faithful welcomed him back with open arms, and Corso appeared visibly moved by the tribute to his years as head coach. Corso's nostalgia was notable, yet he rallied alongside his co-hosts in picking the Buffaloes to notch another victory.
Schwarber, a former Indiana baseball star and World Series champion, added a touch of hometown pride to the GameDay set. His presence seemed to electrify the crowd even further, amplifying the excitement surrounding the show's picks. Choosing Colorado was a bold call, given the Buffaloes' recent struggles, but the GameDay team exuded confidence that Deion Sanders’ squad would rise to the occasion.
Deion Sanders and Colorado continue to be Crown Jewel of Big 12 viewership
The Buffaloes and Bearcats do battle in Boulder at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN, where fans are eager for a strong performance from their team. Despite challenges in recent weeks, the Buffaloes has shown flashes of brilliance, with players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter offering game-changing talent on both sides of the ball. Facing a Cincinnati team known for its defensive grit, Colorado will look to leverage its home-field advantage and showcase the talent that earned such widespread GameDay support.
The support of Colorado reflects the belief that the Coach Prime's squad is primed to rally at home under the national spotlight, seeking to make their mark in the competitive Big 12 landscape.