ESPN College GameDay crew split picks for No. 16 Colorado against Kansas
ESPN’s College GameDay panel brought its signature energy and expert analysis to Saturday’s college football action, splitting their predictions for the marquee matchup between No. 16 Colorado and Kansas. Set at Arrowhead Stadium, the game marked a unique moment for Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, as it was their first matchup played in an NFL stadium.
The GameDay crew, which included Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and guest picker Justin Fields, gave their takes on the highly anticipated contest. Corso and Herbstreit chose Kansas, signaling doubts about Coach Prime’s squad. Meanwhile, other panelists expressed confidence in the Buffs’ ability to deliver a statement win in this critical Big 12 matchup. The game, airing at 3:30 p.m. on FOX, carries significant implications as both teams aim to solidify their standing in the conference race.
Deion Sanders meets up with coaching legend before Kansas matchup
The backdrop of the GameDay broadcast was Columbus, Ohio, where Ohio State prepared to host No. 5 Indiana in a pivotal Big Ten showdown. Indiana, riding an unexpected 10-0 start, entered the Horseshoe with the weight of College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship implications on the line. The setting was electric, with the stakes in Columbus perhaps overshadowing Colorado-Kansas in terms of national focus, but the intrigue of Coach Prime’s journey with Colorado kept fans glued to both storylines.
While the Colorado-Kansas clash lacks the historical animosity of a traditional rivalry, it is no less critical. Colorado’s rise under Sanders has captivated fans and critics alike, turning every game into must-watch television. Meanwhile, Kansas looks to prove its mettle in a tough conference slate, seeking to hold its ground in a season full of potential.