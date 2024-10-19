ESPN GameDay analyst has no faith in Colorado with solo Arizona pick
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit made waves ahead of Colorado’s game against Arizona when he stood out as the only College GameDay panelist to pick Arizona to win at home. The game, set for 4 p.m. ET on FOX, saw all the other panelists, including guest picker and professional golfer Scottie Scheffler, choose Colorado. Herbstreit's choice was not without reason, as he provided a detailed explanation for his decision, which was less popular among fans and his colleagues alike.
Herbstreit noted the importance of the matchup between Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, emphasizing how this battle could be the defining contest of the game. He described it as a "coin flip" in terms of predicting a winner, but ultimately leaned toward Arizona. For Herbstreit, this game represented the most exciting matchup of the weekend, highlighting how McMillan and Hunter’s performances would be key to the outcome.
Herbstreit’s confidence in Arizona reflects a broader skepticism he’s had toward Colorado throughout the season. While Deion Sanders’ team has captured national attention, Herbstreit has been more cautious in his analysis, often tempering the hype with his belief that Colorado still has significant challenges ahead.
Warren Sapp says "I don't give a damn about Arizona. It's about us"
Choosing Arizona was a bold move, particularly given the Wildcats' perceived underdog status in the face of Colorado’s high-octane offense. Herbstreit’s willingness to go against the grain shows his focus on the nuances of the game and the importance of individual matchups. Whether his pick proves correct will depend on the key playmakers like McMillan and Hunter, but Herbstreit’s analysis offers a compelling argument for why Arizona could surprise many on game day.