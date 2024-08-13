ESPN hits Deion Sanders with dose of reality after media shutdown
Deion Sanders has always been a figure who attracts attention in any setting.
Last week, the Colorado Buffaloes coach went viral after he refused to answer questions from certain reporters, expressing displeasure over their coverage of his program. He even declined to engage with a CBS Denver reporter he claimed to "have love for" due to dissatisfaction with where CBS Sports ranked him in a preseason coach ranking.
This incident highlighted Sanders' sensitivity to criticism, with some suggesting that he is unable to accept the realities of the coaching world. It was likely to be tested again, given the recent analysis by ESPN's Bill Connelly who stayed honest without showing favoritism.
Connelly's report evaluated Colorado’s chances of sustaining the progress made in 2023, where the team improved from a 1-11 record in 2022 to 4-8. He noted that much of the current hype surrounding the Buffaloes is due to inflated ratings in the upcoming EA Sports College Football video game, which ranks quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter highly.
Denver Post writer blasts CU for Prime hire with "lifetime of skeletons" in closet
Connelly also pointed out that the early-season success of the Buffaloes in 2023 was against teams that ended the year with losing records, making their 3-0 start more hype than substance. He wasn’t dismissive of the improvements under Sanders but emphasized that Colorado doesn’t deserve the level of hype they are receiving. He suggested that the team should be compared with other programs like Baylor or Houston rather than national contenders.
Sanders was known for his competitive nature as a player, but has yet to translate that success fully to his coaching role. His apparent inability to handle criticism may prevent him from focusing on the essential task of building a genuinely competitive team.
As the season wears on, Colorado will need to prove they can win now. They'll open the season with North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field