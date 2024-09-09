ESPN host believes Deion Sanders will leave Colorado after 2024 season
After Colorado's 28-10 loss to Nebraska, many people started to wonder about where the Buffaloes go from here. Paul Finebaum stirred the pot with a bold prediction about Deion Sanders' future. During an appearance on "The Matt Barrie Show," the ESPN host went in on Coach Prime and questioned what happens in 2025?
After a strong start to the 2024 season with a narrow victory over North Dakota State, Sanders and the Buffs were unable to find their footing against Nebraska, raising issues about the program’s trajectory.
Colorado’s star players shined brightly with Travis Hunter, a dual-threat wide receiver an cornerback, delivering a stellar performance with 132 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders also impressed, throwing for 445 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. However, against Nebraska, the offense stalled, managing just 280 total yards, a stark contrast to the 454 yards they gained against the Cornhuskers last year. Hunter still posted solid numbers with 110 yards on ten receptions, while Sanders threw for 244 yards, one touchdown, and one pick-six before being replaced late in the fourth quarter by backup quarterback Ryan Shaub.
Finebaum, who has been openly skeptical of Sanders’ tenure at Colorado, made his skepticism clear, suggesting that Sanders might not stick around after this season.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Nebraska
"I don't think Deion Sanders will be there next year," Finebaum asserted. He speculated that Sanders, known for his charismatic and often theatrical approach, might look for an exit strategy if the Buffaloes fail to reach a bowl game. "This season, when they fail to go to a bowl game, he's going to look around and try to find an exit strategy. No more Travis [Hunter], no more Shedeur [Sanders] — what's the motivation for him to beat himself up? So, I think I will enjoy the Deion show. It will be playing somewhere next year. It may be off Broadway. It may be on Broadway. But it won't be in Boulder."
The loss to Nebraska has sparked discussions about Sanders' commitment to the Buffaloes once his star players depart. Despite the criticism, Colorado’s path forward is clear: they must silence the doubters with wins.
Colorado will have a chance to bounce back when they face in-state rival Colorado State on September 14 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: CBS).