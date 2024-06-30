ESPN host says Shedeur Sanders' Heisman hype dead with "terrible" Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for year two under head coach Deion Sanders. The team had a promising start in 2023 with an undefeated non-conference schedule, but their performance waned as the season progressed, culminating in a disappointing 4-8 record. Despite this, it was a marked improvement over their dismal one-win season before Coach Prime showed up. Now, as Colorado transitions to the Big 12, the Buffaloes are aiming for further progress, with some optimists even suggesting that the team could be in contention for the college football playoff.
ESPN commentator slams Deion Sanders as Hollywood celebrity acting as coach
However, not everyone shares this feeling about Sanders and the Buffs. On a recent episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, the college football analyst expressed his doubts about the Buffaloes' prospects. When asked about star quarterback Shedeur Sanders' chances of winning the Heisman Trophy, Finebaum bluntly described Colorado as "terrible" and argued that this was an obstacle CU's quarterback would not be able to overcome.
"I think it's about momentum," Finebaum said. "You start off with big numbers. I mean, Shedeur Sanders, could he get around the fact that his father's team is going to be terrible? I don't think so, no."
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Colorado is ranked near the bottom of the Big 12. The projected win total for the Buffaloes stands at 5.5, according to oddsmakers. Despite these challenges, there are several reasons for cautious optimism among Colorado fans.
The three-game improvement in Sanders' first season indicates a positive trajectory, suggesting that the program is moving in the right direction. The presence of Shedeur Sanders as quarterback offers a potential game changer. His performance will be crucial in determining the team's success, and if he can elevate his game, it could significantly impact Colorado's fortunes.
The road ahead is undoubtedly tough for the Colorado Buffaloes. They will need to overcome a challenging schedule and skepticism from analysts to make a substantial impact in the Big 12. However, with the leadership of Deion Sanders and the talent within the squad, the Buffaloes have the potential to surprise their critics and make strides toward becoming a competitive force in college football. The upcoming season will be a crucial test of their resilience and ambition.