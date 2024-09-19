ESPN host slams Deion Sanders for "Gaslighting" over remarks against media
Deion Sanders made headlines once again. Not for his football knowledge, but for his scathing remarks directed toward journalists.
The Hall-of-Famer accused members of the media of criticizing college football players out of jealousy, particularly in light of players now earning more money than many journalists due to NIL deals. This comment sparked a fierce response from ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who has taken it upon himself to regularly challenge Sanders' statements throughout this season.
The longtime college football analyst didn’t hold back when he appeared on First Take, calling Sanders "spineless" for attacking the media in such a way. He argued that Sanders' claim was not only baseless but also a misrepresentation of the media's role in advocating for player autonomy. According to Finebaum, many journalists have long supported college athletes' right to earn money and have fought for changes in the system. He dismissed Sanders' comments as "gaslighting" and unbecoming of someone of Sanders' stature.
"Deion, right there, was purely gaslighting. Really unbecoming of his stature and status. He knows that's not true," Finebaum said. "The people that cover college football have been arguing vociferously for years to get more autonomy for players. So they can make more money, so they can't be treated the same way they've always have. For him to say that is just really specious. It's baseless, and quite frankly it looks to me like he's living in an alternative universe. Because that is simply not true.
"And to use the word 'slander'? That is so far beyond the pale because the majority of the media lift these players up. They don't tear them down... I frankly don't have any earthly idea where he came up with it. I think it's desperation and it's entirely spineless of him to attack the media who has not even attacked his players."
The verbal sparring between Sanders and Finebaum has become an ongoing storyline this season, adding another layer of drama to the college football landscape. As Sanders continues to make waves on and off the field, his Colorado Buffaloes currently sit with a 2-1 record, ranked 11th in the Big 12.
They are set to face Baylor this Saturday, but Sanders' comments ensure that the attention remains on him, both for his coaching and his controversial public statements.