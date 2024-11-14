ESPN NFL insider says Sanders duo as a package deal not farfetched
The possibility of Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, joining the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL is a captivating scenario gaining traction, especially with insights from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
On a Thursday's episode of Get Up, Schefter discussed the potential for the Sanders duo to land with the Cowboys, noting that he couldn’t find a reason to dismiss the idea. With Deion's influence and Shedeur’s rising draft stock, some wonder if they could be a package deal, especially given Shedeur’s projected status as a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Deion Sanders and Colorado control their own fate in wild Big 12 race
Both Sanders have significantly raised their profiles this season. Shedeur’s impressive stats — 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions — have put him in contention as one of the draft's premier prospects. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders has led Colorado to a 7-2 record, positioning them as a force in college football and enhancing his own coaching reputation. With Shedeur's aspirations in the NFL and Deion’s desire to influence his son’s trajectory, the pairing feels plausible.
Paul Finebaum has publicly voiced support for Deion joining the NFL, specifically with the Cowboys. This pairing, which would combine Deion’s coaching and Shedeur’s play, could offer the ultimate synergy. As Schefter mentioned, if Deion ever chose to jump to the NFL, doing so alongside his son would make the transition more appealing and seamless.
However, Shedeur has hinted at interest in the Las Vegas Raiders, drawing attention with cryptic social media posts, interactions with Raiders personnel, and notable visits to the city. He met Raiders owner Mark Davis during a WNBA playoff game, adding fuel to the speculation. Furthermore, Shedeur’s mentor, Tom Brady, recently acquired a minority stake in the Raiders, deepening his connection to the team.
Ultimately, whether it’s with the Cowboys, the Raiders, or another franchise, Shedeur Sanders’s entry into the NFL will be closely watched, especially if his father, Coach Prime, finds a way to join him on the professional stage.