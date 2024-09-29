ESPN writer takes shot at Deion Sanders and Colorado after UCF win
Colorado's dominant 48-21 victory over UCF showcased the team’s evolving identity under Coach Deion Sanders, despite lingering doubts from some media members.
ESPN's David Hale questioned Colorado's status as a true contender, using a colorful analogy to describe the Buffaloes' approach. He likened their performance to an extravagant but chaotic bank heist. Despite some shortcomings in areas like running the ball and protecting the quarterback, the team’s success continues to surprise critics.
"The Buffaloes are basically what it would look like if Deion Sanders planned a bank heist by hiring a getaway driver in a Ferrari, dressing a bag man in a tuxedo and assuming the rest would work itself out, Hale wrote, "And somehow, it's all working out. The Buffs demolished UCF 48-21 behind three touchdowns from Shedeur Sanders and another do-it-all performance from Travis Hunter. Colorado doesn't run the ball, doesn't play great defense, doesn't protect the QB"
However, numbers don't lie. The Buffaloes were once again propelled by standout performances from quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw three touchdowns, and two-way star Travis Hunter. Hale noted that while Colorado may not excel in all traditional football categories, Sanders and Hunter are generational players who consistently find ways to win. Coach Prime has created a dynamic team that defies conventional expectations, even if it means "cutting 20 players to make room for DJ Khaled’s entourage on the sidelines," Hale added.
Four takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF
Coach Prime doesn't care about the naysayers. He had nothing but praise for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, calling him an inspiration and highlighting the respect he holds for the veteran coach. Reflecting on the victory, Sanders expressed satisfaction with Colorado’s newfound balance in the rushing game, which surpassed 100 yards for the first time in his tenure. "That's what we want," Sanders said, emphasizing the importance of balance on offense.
Despite the convincing win, Sanders admitted that practice during the week had been less than ideal. The team had to adjust to impending weather conditions with Hurricane Helene, arriving early in Florida and taking advantage of hotel ballrooms for last-minute walkthroughs. Yet, their preparation paid off, as Colorado’s defense effectively neutralized UCF’s rushing attack, forcing quarterback KJ Jefferson to throw more than he would have liked.
The game was a personal homecoming for Sanders, a Fort Myers native, who relished the opportunity to return to Florida and see familiar faces. He also took pride in the contributions of several players from Florida, crediting them for their vital roles in Colorado’s success. The Buffaloes now look ahead to a bye week before facing No. 20 Kansas State on October 12.