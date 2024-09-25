Former Colorado coach throws shade at Travis Hunter in Heisman race
Former Colorado Buffaloes coach Rick Neuheisel recently made headlines when he threw some shade at Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter’s chances of winning the Heisman Trophy. During a segment on CBS Sports Network, Neuheisel dismissed Hunter's chances, saying, "He'll win his share of awards, but he's not going to win this one."
This comment came during a discussion where fellow host Aaron Taylor had placed Hunter at the top of his Heisman rankings, ahead of notable quarterbacks like Miami's Cam Ward and Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart. No surprise considering the two QBs have been mentioned in the Heisman conversation since the start of the season.
While Taylor emphasized Hunter’s unique ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level, Neuheisel seemed to think that versatility wouldn’t be enough to claim college football's most prestigious award. Neuheisel instead threw his support behind Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, an Oklahoma transfer. Neuheisel believes Gabriel will follow in the footsteps of former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2014.
Hunter has been a breakout star under Deion Sanders at Colorado. His dynamic play on both sides of the ball has garnered significant attention and thrust him into the Heisman conversation. However, Neuheisel's comment suggests that while Hunter may collect various accolades throughout his career, the Heisman may remain elusive for him. It also forces the conversation if position and team success is tied to the award.
Gabriel, meanwhile, has been impressive in his own right, leading Oregon with strong performances since transferring from Oregon. Neuheisel’s confidence in Gabriel highlights his belief that traditional quarterback performances still hold the most sway when it comes to Heisman voting. Despite this, Hunter’s unique skill set continues to keep him in the conversation, setting up an interesting debate as the season progresses.