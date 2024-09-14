Former CU star reveals CSU passed on recruiting him for ridiculous reason
Jeremy Bloom knows what the Rocky Mountain Showdown is all about. The former Colorado Buffaloes football star and Olympic skier, recently opened up about how Colorado State did not recruit him out of high school, deeming him “too small" and not "good enough.”
Despite being one of the most dynamic athletes in Colorado high school history, Bloom was overlooked by CSU, a snub that played a significant role in shaping his athletic journey. Reflecting on this experience, Bloom expressed gratitude toward then-Colorado head coach Gary Barnett for recognizing his talent and giving him a chance to prove himself at the collegiate level.
Bloom’s athletic talent was evident from his high school days in Loveland, Colorado, where he excelled in football and skiing. As a standout wide receiver and return specialist, Bloom demonstrated speed, agility, and a natural playmaking ability. However, his smaller frame—standing at 5’9” and weighing around 170 pounds—led to skepticism about his potential to succeed in college football. CSU’s coaching staff led by Sonny Lubick doubted whether Bloom could withstand the physicality of the college game, leading them to pass on recruiting him.
This rejection became a pivotal moment for Bloom, fueling his desire to prove his doubters wrong. He ultimately chose to play for CU where Barnett saw past Bloom’s attributes and recognized his extraordinary athleticism. The belief in Bloom paid off almost immediately. Bloom became a game-changer for the Buffaloes, electrifying fans with his speed and knack for making big plays. As a true freshman, he quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top return specialists, recording multiple punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Bloom has often credited Barnett for seeing beyond the conventional metrics of size and strength, noting that Barnett’s willingness to take a chance on him was a turning point in his career. Bloom’s success at CU validated Barnett’s vision, as he earned All-Big 12 honors and became a critical weapon in the Buffs’ offense and special teams. His dynamic performances and highlight-reel plays made him a fan favorite and solidified his status as one of the most exciting players in CU history.
In addition to his football success, Bloom was also a world-class skier, competing in the Winter Olympics and becoming a world champion in freestyle skiing. His dual-sport career showcased his versatility and exceptional athleticism, proving that he was far more than the limitations the Rams initially saw.
Bloom’s story is a testament to the power of belief—both in oneself and the importance of a coach who sees potential where others do not. His career stands as a reminder that talent and determination often transcend conventional expectations.
Colorado faces Colorado State in the latest edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: CBS).