Former ESPN personality has meltdown with Travis Hunter for Heisman post
Rick Reilly ignited controversy with his passionate take on Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter's candidacy for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. In a bold statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the former ESPN personality declared, "If Colorado's Travis Hunter doesn't win the Heisman after the unthinkable year he just had, they need to melt it down, make gold bullets and shoot every writer who didn't vote for him." Reilly's fiery commentary has polarized fans and analysts alike as the Heisman race heats up.
Hunter’s jaw-dropping performance in Colorado's 52-0 demolition of Oklahoma State showcased why he is a serious contender. He logged 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, added an interception, two pass breakups, and played an exhausting 112 snaps—68 on offense and 46 on defense. His stats were unprecedented: the first player since at least 1996 to record three touchdowns and an interception in the same game and the first to have multiple games with such a feat in the same season.
The numbers paint a clear picture of Hunter's historic season. With 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, he shattered multiple Colorado records, including single-season touchdown receptions and 100-yard receiving games. His four games with both a touchdown and interception solidify his status as an unmatched two-way talent.
Hunter’s achievements are already legendary, but will they be enough to sway the Heisman voters? The Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player, has rarely celebrated two-way players. However, Hunter’s dominance on both sides of the ball draws comparisons to past greats like Charles Woodson, the last defensive player to win the Heisman in 1997.
With ballots distributed to 928 electors and voting set to conclude on December 9th, Hunter looks to make history. If successful, he would become Colorado's first Heisman winner since Rashaan Salaam in 1994. Whether Reilly’s controversial plea sways the outcome remains to be seen, but Hunter’s case for college football’s most prestigious honor is undeniably compelling.