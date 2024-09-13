Former Heisman winner calls out Shedeur Sanders for mistreating his teammates
Johnny Manziel recently criticized Shedeur Sanders for his comments blaming his offensive line following a disappointing 28-10 loss to Nebraska. While on the “Big Bets on Campus” podcast, the former Heisman winner expressed disbelief at Sanders’ actions, emphasizing that as a quarterback, throwing teammates under the bus is unacceptable, especially when those teammates are the offensive linemen tasked with protecting him each game.
"If I was an O-lineman at Colorado, I’d be absolutely pissed," Manziel said. "I really just don’t see how you do this. I don’t see how you come and throw your own guys under the bus that you’re working with, grinding with every single week." Manziel's criticism centered on Sanders’ failure to recognize his own mistakes, including a poorly thrown hitch route that led to a pick-six, helping Nebraska gain early momentum in the game.
During the loss to Nebraska, Sanders was held to 244 passing yards on 23 of 38 attempts, with one touchdown and an interception. He also suffered six sacks, resulting in -30 yards. After the game, Sanders pointed out the disparity between his protection and that of Nebraska's quarterback, sarcastically highlighting his offensive line’s inability to create similar running opportunities.
“I mean, how many times did (Nebraska QB Dylan) Raiola get touched?” Sanders asked reporters after the game. “Of course, whenever you’re able to run the ball consistently, then it opens up the pass… you know? But you got to understand what your team’s good at.”
"Johnny Football" underscored the importance of quarterback leadership, particularly when handling adversity. "Your guys are your guys," he stressed. "You’re supposed to rock through thick and thin. Frustration and things arise, but your O-line are the guys who ride with you. Anytime your quarterback gets hit late, the first people you see are your O-linemen."
Sanders later called the moment a "rookie mistake" and took responsibility for his comments.
Manziel’s critique of Sanders is particularly noteworthy given his own troubled past as a teammate. Known for prioritizing partying over football, Manziel famously skipped the Cleveland Browns' final game of the 2015 season to party in Las Vegas, a decision he later admitted was “childish and immature,” contributing to his swift exit from the NFL.
As Sanders prepares for a crucial game against in-state rival Colorado State, questions about his leadership and accountability loom large, particularly as he is expected to be among the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Manziel’s comments serve as a reminder of the critical role leadership plays in a quarterback’s success, both on and off the field.