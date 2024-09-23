Former NFL All-Pro has three-word nickname for Travis Hunter after Colorado win
The Colorado Buffaloes pulled off a thrilling 38-31 victory over the Baylor Bears on Saturday night in a showdown that went into overtime. The Buffs found themselves needing a score with two seconds left. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders delivered a miraculous Hail Mary pass to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, tying the game as time expired.
In overtime, Colorado capitalized first, scoring a crucial touchdown on their opening possession. Baylor, determined to answer, drove all the way to the two-yard line. On the final play, Bears running back Dominic Richardson attempted to cross the goal line, but was met by Colorado's versatile star, Travis Hunter. The two-way star known for playing both wide receiver and cornerback, delivered a game-saving hit, knocking the ball out of Richardson’s hands just before he could score. The ball went out of the back of the endzone, ending the game in dramatic fashion.
Hunter's heroic play earned him a new nickname from Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson took to social media and praised the Heisman candidate. The former NFL All-Pro dubbed Hunter"Travis 'bih you thought' Hunter," a fitting moniker following his game-winning stop.
Hunter’s performance was impressive on both sides of the ball, as he racked up seven catches for 130 yards, while Sanders had another stellar outing, completing 25-of-41 passes for 341 yards and contributing three total touchdowns.
Travis Hunter's career ready to take off with United Airlines deal
With this victory, Colorado improves to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They now turn their focus to a Week 5 matchup against the UCF Knights as they look to build on their momentum.