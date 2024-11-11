Former NFL coach calls on Cowboys to restore pride by hiring Deion Sanders
Rex Ryan's recent remarks urging the Dallas Cowboys to hire Deion Sanders as their next head coach have generated a buzz among fans and media alike. As Coach Prime continues to make waves with the Colorado Buffaloes in the Big 12, his stock is rising in the football world. While Sanders has repeatedly stated he has "zero interest" in coaching in the NFL, speculation persists around the league, particularly with high-profile teams like the Cowboys.
Dallas's disappointing start to the season, marked by a 3-6 record and the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott for the year, has only fueled calls for a leadership shake-up. The Cowboys' recent 34-6 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles marked their fourth consecutive loss, and head coach Mike McCarthy is under significant scrutiny. Reports of McCarthy's diminishing influence in the locker room are mounting, with Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons even telling reporters, "Mike can leave and go whenever he wants." Such comments highlight a fractured team atmosphere and a possible loss of confidence in McCarthy's leadership.
Ryan believes Sanders could be the spark the Cowboys need, stating, "Deion Sanders may be in play here. They need something. They need someone that has the pride in that damn organization. Being a Dallas Cowboy and the pride you take in it. And by the way, Deion in everywhere he has been has been kicking you know what." This sentiment resonates with those who remember Sanders’ iconic tenure with the Cowboys in the 1990s. Bringing him back as head coach would certainly be a nostalgic move for the franchise and its fans.
While Sanders’ success with the Buffaloes shows his ability to build a winning culture, it remains uncertain if his style and approach would translate to the NFL. However, Ryan’s comments tap into a growing belief that Dallas may need an unconventional, dynamic leader to reignite the Cowboys' identity and restore pride in a storied franchise. Despite Sanders' lack of interest in the role, the idea of him leading America's Team remains an intriguing possibility.