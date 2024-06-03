FOX Sports analyst believes Colorado will compete for Big 12 Championship in 2024
As the 2024 college football season approaches, Deion Sanders and the Buffs are surrounded by considerable uncertainty and anticipation. Following another extensive roster overhaul and a transition back to the Big 12 Conference after thirteen seasons in the Pac-12, the team faces numerous challenges. Despite the doubts, Joel Klatt, expressed optimism about Sanders' potential in his second year in Boulder.
The former Buffs QB turned FOX Sports analyst says it all hinges on the possibility that Colorado could contend for the Big 12 Championship Game. He knows it's a big step for the program after miserable times.
"There's a chance that Colorado's competing to go to the Big 12 Championship Game," Klatt said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
"If they were to get in that game, they would be 60 minutes from the College Football Playoff. It's not out of the realm of possibility."
Colorado ended the 2023 season by losing six straight with a 4-8 record. It started out on a high note by cracking the AP Top 25 rankings in mid-September and came back down just as fast. Sanders remains aimed on bringing relevance and a new dynamic to Colorado. Klatt points out that Sanders has already made a significant impact, not just on the field but also economically and culturally.
"The point of hiring Deion Sanders, among other things, was relevance," Klatt noted. Sanders' influence has been profound, evidenced by a 68% increase in university applications, predominantly from out-of-state, boosting revenue for the school.
Klatt believes Colorado could potentially double their win total from the previous season, achieving eight or nine victories if the offensive line can adequately protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The Buffaloes' offensive line struggled significantly last year, ranking second-worst in the FBS for sacks allowed. The success of the team will heavily depend on the health and performance of key players like Shedeur Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter, the former top player of the 2022 recruiting class.
Deion Sanders remains confident in his bold aspirations for the team, expressing back in January that Colorado could make the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. As the Buffaloes prepare to open their 2024 season against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on August 29, all eyes will be on how they navigate these challenges.