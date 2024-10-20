FOX Sports analyst says Colorado is firmly in contention for Big 12 title
FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho recently took to social media to defend Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, highlighting Coach Prime's significant impact on the team.
Acho argued that Sanders has proven himself as a capable coach, leading Colorado to a much-improved season. He emphasized that the Buffaloes, under Sanders' leadership, are firmly in contention to win the Big 12 conference. This season marks Colorado's best start in six years, a testament to the strides Sanders has made since taking over the program.
Acho also praised Shedeur Sanders, calling him the most "pro-ready" quarterback in college football. In Colorado's recent 34-7 victory over Arizona, Shedeur displayed his maturity and skill, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The game marked a milestone for Colorado’s defense, as the team allowed the least amount of points to a conference opponent since 2021. The dominant road win showcased both the team’s defensive strength and offensive precision, reinforcing their status as a rising force in college football.
With their win over Arizona, Colorado is now just one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since the Covid-shortened 2020 season. As the Buffs look to build on their momentum, they prepare to host Cincinnati in a Saturday night matchup that could further solidify their successful season. The game will air on ESPN at 10:15 p.m., with the Buffaloes eager to continue their march toward a potential Big 12 title under Sanders' leadership.