FOX Sports commentator rips Colorado after win, "Nothing got better from last year"
Deion Sanders opened up his second season with the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night. It ended with a narrow 31-26 win against the North Dakota State at Folsom Field. While the victory was a positive start, the game exposed several concerns, particularly regarding Sanders’ game management skills, which were called into question by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.
The Colorado alum expressed concern and doubt about the Buffaloes’ ability to reach eight or nine wins this season if they continue to perform as they did in the opener.
Despite North Dakota State’s strong reputation, they are still a Division II school, and Colorado was expected to win more comfortably. The close nature of the game left fans and analysts wary of how the team might fare against tougher competition. Klatt pointed out that while Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are standout players with NFL potential, the overall team performance left much to be desired. Klatt criticized the team's lack of improvement from last season, especially in critical areas such as defense, line play, and situational awareness.
“I'm not riding high with Colorado. I was convinced this offseason that we were going to see a Colorado team that had gotten better. Better at the line of scrimmage, better on defense, better in situations and better in the game plan,” Klatt said.
“And what I watched on Thursday night was two elite stars (Sanders and Hunter) … Everything else is really questionable for Colorado. Nothing got better from last year.”
One glaring issue was clock management in the game’s closing moments, which Klatt described as "egregious." Sanders’ decision to pass on first down with 1:41 left, instead of managing the clock, allowed North Dakota State to retain more time than necessary, nearly jeopardizing the win.
For Colorado to contend in the Big 12, adjustments are essential. The team will face ranked opponents like Kansas State, Utah, and Oklahoma State at home, while road games against Arizona, Kansas, and Texas Tech present additional challenges.
Talent is not Colorado’s issue. With Shedeur Sanders, Hunter, and other emerging stars, the Buffaloes have the potential to be competitive. However, without improved game management and a more cohesive team effort, reaching Klatt’s prediction may remain an elusive goal this season.