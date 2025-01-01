FOX Sports host says Coach Prime and Buffs allegedly 'cash-strapped' for Alamo Bowl
Jason Whitlock recently shed light on the alleged challenges faced by Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes during the 2024 season, attributing some of their struggles to financial constraints tied to a lack of robust funding.
In a recent video, the FOX Sports host and constant critic of Coach Prime detailed how Colorado allegedly operated on a strict budget, contrasting their experience at the Alamo Bowl with that of their opponent, BYU.
“They had to do everything on a strict budget. BYU players got amazing gift bags and had an amazing bowl experience. Colorado was on a very strict budget, and the players were frustrated by it,” Whitlock explained. His comments underscored a growing divide in college football, where schools with stronger NIL backing can provide players with perks and experiences that others simply cannot match. Sanders, along with CU players and staff, had a luxurious jet take them to San Antonio for the game.
Colorado’s financial limitations wasn't the only issue. Whitlock mentioned that several offensive players spent nights out in San Antonio’s nightlife leading up to the Alamo Bowl, suggesting that this lack of focus contributed to their poor performance. “These were primarily offensive players,” Whitlock stated. “They spent two nights partying… and you wonder why their focus wasn’t there.”
The Buffaloes were soundly defeated by BYU, 36-14, in the Alamo Bowl, marking a disappointing end to a season that began with high expectations. However, the game itself drew significant national attention, becoming the most-watched event in Alamo Bowl history and one of the highest-rated non-Playoff games in recent years. This level of interest highlights Sanders’ undeniable influence and the continued fascination surrounding his leadership at Colorado, even amid on-field struggles.
The offseason has already brought significant changes to Sanders' staff, with two key assistants departing. This turnover is expected to continue as Sanders reshapes his program heading into 2025. Compounding the challenge, Sanders will be without his two sons—Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders—both of whom are set to declare for the NFL Draft. Their departures leave major gaps in leadership and talent.
Despite these hurdles, Sanders has been aggressive in the transfer portal, landing one of the top classes during the initial wave of activity. Nevertheless, the Buffaloes still have critical needs to address if they hope to compete at a higher level next season. Sanders’ ability to navigate these reported financial and roster challenges will be crucial as he continues to rebuild the program.