Goldberg shows off by picking up security guard on Colorado sideline
Before Colorado’s highly anticipated matchup against No. 18 Kansas State at Folsom Field, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a memorable appearance, showing off his legendary strength. Known for his dominant presence in the wrestling ring, Goldberg picked up a security guard in a playful display of power, reminding fans of his athletic prowess, even after retiring from the squared circle.
Goldberg's appearance was significant not only because of his wrestling fame but also due to his connection to the Colorado Buffaloes football team. His son, Gage, is currently a reserve linebacker on Coach Prime’s squad. This has brought the wrestling icon closer to the program, and his bond with head coach Deion Sanders adds another layer to his involvement. Goldberg and Sanders were teammates with the Atlanta Falcons in the late 1980s, forging a friendship that has lasted for decades. Now, they reunite in a different arena—college football—as Sanders coaches the Buffaloes through a thrilling season.
The Colorado Buffaloes' showdown with Kansas State kicks off at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, adding to the excitement surrounding the game. Goldberg’s presence adds to the sense of spectacle and camaraderie as the team gears up to face a highly ranked opponent. For Colorado fans, having an iconic figure like Goldberg, both as a supporter and a father of a player, brings added energy to the atmosphere at Folsom Field.
The game promises to be an intense contest, but Goldberg’s playful moment with the security guard provided a fun, lighthearted moment before the action begins.