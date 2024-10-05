How many NFL Scouts believe Shedeur Sanders will be the top quarterback in 2025?
Shedeur Sanders has rapidly emerged as one of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. In a recent straw poll conducted among NFL scouts and showcased on ESPN, the Colorado Buffaloes QB claimed nearly half of the votes for the best quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft.
Shedeur received nine votes, placing him ahead of Georgia's Carson Beck with five votes and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe with four. Other notable prospects like Miami’s Cam Ward and Texas’ Quinn Ewers each garnered a single vote. This impressive showing highlights Sanders' increasing stock and the recognition of his talents at the professional level.
Off the field, Sanders has been making headlines as well. During Colorado's recent bye week, he attended a Las Vegas Aces WNBA playoff game, sitting courtside alongside rapper E-40. His appearance at the game demonstrated his growing visibility beyond college football, as he was seen socializing with notable figures like WNBA star A’ja Wilson and Raiders owner Mark Davis. This showcased his ability to manage both a high-profile social life and his responsibilities as the Buffaloes’ leader on the field.
On the field, Sanders' performance has been outstanding. While much attention has been focused on his teammate Travis Hunter, Sanders has quietly been building a remarkable season of his own. So far, he has thrown for over 1,600 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, cementing himself as a critical element in Colorado’s resurgence under Coach Deion Sanders. His ability to read defenses, make precise throws, and execute under pressure has established him as a strong candidate for various awards and a potential top draft pick.
As Colorado gears up for their upcoming game against the No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats, the pressure is mounting. All eyes will be on Sanders as he continues to prove that he’s not only a college football star but also a future NFL talent ready for the next level.