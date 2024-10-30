How many people watched Colorado's late-night win over Cincinnati?
Colorado’s 34-23 victory over Cincinnati drew impressive viewership ratings, underscoring the Buffaloes’ strong national appeal this season. The game marked the first-ever Big 12 conference meeting between both schools and was broadcasted by ESPN with a late kickoff, attracting an audience of 2.3 million viewers. This high rating made it the most-watched Big 12 game of the weekend and the second-most-watched game among ESPN’s lineup, just behind Oklahoma’s SEC clash with Ole Miss, which drew 2.5 million viewers.
The Buffs' popularity has been consistently strong throughout the season, with fans tuning in to see Coach Deion Sanders and his program in action, regardless of the opponent or time slot. In comparison, Colorado’s matchup beat out notable rivalries such as Michigan State versus Michigan, which garnered 1.7 million viewers, and Florida State against Miami, drawing in 1.5 million. Even Kansas’s showdown with in-state rival Kansas State, another Big 12 contest, fell far short with just 708,000 viewers.
Stephen A. Smith hints at Deion Sanders being disrespected before Colorado
The significant viewership for Colorado’s win highlights the team’s unique draw, even in the midst of conference realignments and shifting interests in college football. Colorado's games have become must-watch events, not just for their own fans but for a national audience intrigued by Coach Prime’s high-energy approach and the team’s exciting on-field play. This trend has brought Colorado a level of attention and fan engagement that hasn’t been seen in years.
With a bye week ahead, Colorado has a chance to rest before traveling to Texas Tech. While game time and broadcasting details remain undecided, viewership numbers will likely remain high, as fans anticipate another dynamic matchup. As Colorado continues to capture viewers across the country, the Buffs' season stands as a testament to how compelling narratives and standout personalities can attract nationwide audiences, making even new conference matchups instant classics.