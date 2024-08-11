Jason Whitlock uses three F-words to describe Coach Prime after unleashing on media
Deion Sanders recently stirred controversy after publicly calling out Denver Post's Sean Keeler for what he perceived as constant hit pieces. He also refused to answer a question from CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen simply because he represented the iconic network. While Sanders' actions were met with mostly negative feedback, it was Jason Whitlock's explosive rant on his show that garnered the most attention.
Deion Sanders shuts down CBS and Denver Post reporters at CU Media Day
Whitlock launched a scathing attack on Sanders, describing him as "fragile, fraudulent, and feminine." He argued that Sanders, at 57 years old, exhibited a level of insecurity unbefitting a leader, criticizing him for refusing to answer questions from reporters who didn't show him favor.
Whitlock went on to make several pointed remarks, including saying that Sanders was "softer than baby poop" and that his behavior was more akin to that of a 10-year-old girl than a seasoned football coach. Whitlock's critique extended beyond Sanders' handling of the press to his overall leadership, which Whitlock deemed as "malpractice."
This incident only intensified the perception of Sanders and Colorado as the "villains" of college football. Although Sanders' bold and brash persona has attracted attention and, undoubtedly, financial gain for the University of Colorado Boulder, it has also painted a target on the Buffs. Opposing teams, spurred by Sanders' confrontational approach, are likely to treat games against Colorado as their Super Bowl, potentially hindering the Buffs' progress.
While the university's administration might be pleased with the increased visibility and revenue, fans should be concerned about the challenges that come with being a team that everyone wants to beat. This is especially critical as the team's future after Sanders' star players, like his sons and Travis Hunter, move on to the NFL remains uncertain.