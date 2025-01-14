Jerry Jones would be 'Happy' to draft Deion Sanders' sons in resurfaced video
The possibility of Deion Sanders becoming the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has sent shockwaves through both the NFL and college football worlds. Reports suggest that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reached out to Sanders about the coaching vacancy, following the departure of Mike McCarthy after a disappointing 7-10 season.
While Sanders has previously expressed disinterest in coaching at the professional level, he has recently softened his stance, stating he would consider an NFL coaching role if it allowed him to work alongside his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. The ultimate "Daddy Ball" scenario now seems to have started last offseason with a recently resurfaced video of Jones talking to the Sanders brothers at NFL Honors. The league's most respected owner got a moment with Buffs duo and said he would be "happy" if they were drafted by the Cowboys via Well Off Media.
This potential scenario has a deep narrative rooted in history and legacy. Deion Sanders is no stranger to the Cowboys organization, having played a crucial role in their last Super Bowl-winning season in 1996. Jerry Jones, who took over as Cowboys owner in 1989, built a dynasty during his first seven years, with three Super Bowl titles to his name. However, the franchise has not reached those heights since Sanders was on the roster, creating mounting pressure for Jones to restore the Cowboys to championship contention.
Adding the Sanders family to the mix would be a high-profile move that aligns with Jones’ penchant for star power and bold decisions. The prospect of Shedeur Sanders replacing Dak Prescott as the team’s quarterback further fuels intrigue. Shedeur, a rising star at Colorado, has drawn comparisons to NFL greats for his poise and precision. Meanwhile, Shilo Sanders, a standout defensive back, would address the team’s defensive needs. For Jones, the idea of reuniting Deion Sanders and his sons in Dallas seems like a perfect blend of nostalgia and potential success.
Beyond the on-field implications, Sanders’ leadership style and cultural impact could reinvigorate the Cowboys. As head coach at Colorado, Sanders has become renowned for his ability to inspire players and attract attention to the program. Bringing that energy to Dallas could make the Cowboys a force both on and off the field.
The main question remains is how would the Cowboys acquire both Shedeur and Shilo? The NFL’s draft system and salary cap constraints present hurdles, but Jones’ track record of making audacious moves suggests he might find a way. If this vision comes to fruition, it would not only mark the return of Deion Sanders to Dallas but also signal a new era for one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.