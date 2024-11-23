Julian Lewis throws four TD's in playoff win after commiting to Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes commit Julian Lewis showcased why he’s one of the nation’s most coveted quarterbacks, leading the top-ranked Carrollton Trojans to a commanding 49-13 victory over Valdosta in the second round of Georgia’s Class 6A playoffs. The Trojans, who have been an offensive juggernaut this season, surpassed 40 points for the 10th consecutive game, with Lewis playing a pivotal role.
The five-star quarterback and No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class continued his stellar season, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdown passes. His connection with wide receiver AJ McNeil was especially dynamic, as the duo combined for three touchdowns. The highlight of the night was a 62-yard scoring strike, showcasing Lewis’ arm strength and precision as a passer. McNeil's ability to find separation downfield and Lewis' knack for delivering the ball perfectly in stride were too much for Valdosta's defense to handle.
Lewis’ dominant performance came just days after his highly publicized commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The announcement on The Pat McAfee Show sent shockwaves through college football, as Lewis had been committed to USC since August 2023. The decision to decommit from Lincoln Riley’s class and align his future with Coach Prime underscored the momentum Sanders has built in Boulder.
Lewis has been on the radar of every major college football program. Despite taking an unofficial visit to Georgia recently, the allure of playing under Sanders and being part of Colorado’s resurgence proved irresistible. Known for his leadership, elite arm talent, and football IQ, Lewis has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greatest quarterbacks.
With Lewis under center, the Trojans remain favorites to claim the Class 6A state title. His on-field exploits and off-field decision to join Colorado cement his status as a transformative talent who could elevate the Buffaloes to national prominence.