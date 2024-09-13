Man drives truck onto Folsom Field at Colorado while trying to elude police
On Thursday night, a 48-year-old man driving a pickup truck crashed through a gate at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field and drove onto the football field before surrendering to police. The incident, reported by the Boulder Police Department, raised eyebrows, particularly as many on social media coincidentally highlighted the struggles of the Colorado Buffaloes’ rushing game under head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes currently rank last nationally in rushing yards per game at 37.5, continuing their offensive woes from the previous season.
The bizarre series of events began with the suspect, identified by police as Karl E. Haglund of Massachusetts, being involved in multiple traffic accidents, including hit-and-run crashes and collisions with trees and street signs. According to Boulder Police, witnesses observed Haglund’s blue pickup truck striking several objects and narrowly missing a pedestrian who attempted to intervene. Despite efforts by police to stop him, Haglund managed to evade capture, continuing his reckless drive through the city.
Haglund’s spree concluded when he was spotted near Folsom Field, where he eventually drove onto the stadium’s football field, a move that was ironically more successful in terms of advancing down the field than the Buffaloes’ running game. Police quickly apprehended Haglund, who now faces multiple charges, including criminal attempt vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, trespassing, vehicular eluding, and leaving the scene of a crash.
Fortunately, the Colorado football team was not present at the stadium, as they are scheduled to play at Colorado State this weekend. The incident has brought a strange and dangerous spotlight to Folsom Field, highlighting not only the security challenges at the venue but also inadvertently drawing attention to the team’s ongoing struggles in their ground game.