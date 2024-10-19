Nick Saban learned his lesson after betting against Deion Sanders and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to face the Arizona Wildcats in a crucial Week 8 matchup, hoping to improve their record to 5-2 on the season. The game has attracted considerable attention, with the ESPN College GameDay crew weighing in with their predictions. Notably, all but one panelist sided with Colorado for the win. Kirk Herbstreit predicted Arizona would come out on top at home in the Big 12 battle.
One of the most notable endorsements for Colorado came from none other than former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. During the pregame discussion, Sanders Aflac partner offered his support for the Buffaloes, stating, "I'm staying with Colorado this week... I'm just backing my man." This statement comes after Saban declared the previous week that he wouldn’t bet against Deion Sanders for the rest of the season, following some earlier incorrect predictions.
In Week 7, Saban backed Colorado in their loss to Kansas State, and earlier in the season, he predicted a win for UCF over Colorado eariler last month, which also didn't come to fruition. Despite his track record this season in predicting CU games, Saban’s faith in Sanders remains steadfast.
Colorado enters the Week 8 contest with a 4-2 overall record, with another win showing progress from last year. Sanders' team is 2-1 in conference play and a 2-point underdog in this road contest. The Buffaloes prime opportunity to defeat the Wildcats, providing optimism for Sanders and his team as they aim to continue their strong season.