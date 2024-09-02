Nike releases Deion Sanders' signature Air DT Max '96 "Colorado Away": Where to buy
The Colorado Buffaloes opened their season with a win, making a statement on the field and in fashion. The players debuted new uniforms, while head coach Deion Sanders drew attention with his footwear choice, sporting the Nike Air DT Max '96 in the "Colorado Away" colorway. Despite the game being at home in Boulder, Sanders rocked the road-themed sneakers, which feature a sleek black and white design inspired by the Buffaloes' away uniforms.
Earlier this summer, Nike relaunched Sanders' signature sneaker line, and the "Coach Prime" colorway sold out rapidly, showcasing the enduring popularity of Sanders and his style. For fans eager to get their hands on Sanders' latest look, the Nike Air DT Max '96 "Colorado Away" is set to drop at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, September 2. The sneakers will retail for $170 and will be available in adult sizes. Here's where you can buy the latest Coach Prime's signature shoe release online.
The "Colorado Away" edition is just one of three Buffaloes-inspired colorways scheduled for release this September, as Sanders continues to build buzz around his retro sneaker line. While specific launch dates have varied for each version, the overall excitement underscores the impact of Sanders' collaboration with Nike. More than 25 years since the original debut of his signature shoes, Sanders has successfully reinvigorated the line, blending nostalgia with a fresh, collegiate twist.
With the college football season just underway, Sanders is already making waves, not just with his coaching but with his game-day style. As Coach Prime continues to captivate fans both on and off the field, there’s sure to be more exciting news to come about his highly anticipated sneaker releases.