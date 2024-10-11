Pat Surtain II teases new Deion Sanders signature Nike Diamond Turf 3
The buzz surrounding NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and his potential reveal of a new Nike Air Diamond Turf 3 colorway has sneakerheads and football fans talking. While Surtain may have been donning a Player Edition of the iconic Diamond Turf 3, further investigation suggests this could be a sign of something much bigger. A new Dallas Cowboys-inspired colorway in the works, tying the shoe back to one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises, and, more significantly, to the broader influence of Deion Sanders.
Deion Sanders, known as “Prime Time” during his illustrious playing career, has continued to expand his cultural influence well beyond his current role as the head coach of Colorado Buffaloes football. Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback, left a mark on both the NFL and Major League Baseball, and his legacy has extended into the world of fashion and footwear. His signature Nike Air Diamond Turf series remains a beloved line of shoes, representing both his personal brand and his distinctive flair. The Diamond Turf 3, one of the most recognizable models in the series, has seen various re-releases and colorways over the years, with the latest rumors suggesting a Cowboys colorway is on the horizon.
What has people speculating about this new release is a photo circulating on social media, where Surtain is seen mid-run during his pick-six against the Raiders. Sharp-eyed observers quickly noticed that he was sporting what appeared to be a pair of Nike Air Diamond Turf 3s.
Initially, many assumed this was a one-of-a-kind Player Edition made specifically for Surtain, a common practice for elite athletes. Nike often creates custom PE shoes or cleats for players, as they have done for other sports icons like Michael Jordan. However, a closer inspection of the shoe’s design has led many to believe that this is not a Broncos-inspired PE at all but rather a hint at a Cowboys-themed release.
From a distance, the shoe’s white and blue color scheme could be mistaken for a throwback to the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" days, especially given the proximity of Denver to Sanders’ influence as Colorado’s head coach. After all, Colorado and Denver have some natural crossover, with the Buffaloes even practicing with the Broncos during the offseason. However, on closer inspection, it becomes clear that the blue on the shoe is not quite the same as the Broncos' royal blue. Instead, it’s a darker shade, with a subtle hint of grey or silver, which more closely resembles the Dallas Cowboys' iconic colors.
Another key detail that further supports the Cowboys colorway theory is the absence of orange, which is a hallmark of the Broncos’ color palette. If this were truly a Broncos-inspired PE for Surtain, you would expect to see orange accents, especially given that the Broncos were wearing their throwback "Orange Crush" uniforms during the game. The lack of any significant Broncos-specific color or detail on the shoe raises the question: Why would Nike release a shoe for Surtain that doesn’t align with his team’s branding?
The shoe also lacks any personalized logos or identifiers for Surtain, such as his “PS2” nickname or jersey number, which would typically be present on a Player Edition. Instead, the only visible colors are white, a shade of blue that looks strikingly similar to the Cowboys’ signature color, and grey or silver—another staple of Dallas’s uniform. This suggests that the shoe Surtain was wearing may not have been made for him at all but could be a sneak peek at a forthcoming Cowboys colorway of the Diamond Turf 3.
This speculation aligns with previous hints about Deion Sanders’ sneaker releases. As one of the most influential figures in football and fashion, Sanders has had numerous colorways of his Diamond Turf shoes released, including ones inspired by his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Recently, an official Falcons colorway of the Diamond Turf 3 was announced, further fueling excitement around Sanders’ signature line. Now, with this possible Cowboys colorway surfacing, it adds another layer of intrigue to the growing lineup of Sanders-inspired sneakers.
If this Cowboys colorway is indeed released, it will mark the sixth known colorway of the Diamond Turf 3, adding to the already popular OG black/white/maize, white/black/maize, black/gold, white/gold, and the Falcons edition. Given the fervent fan base of both the Cowboys and Sanders, a Cowboys-themed Diamond Turf 3 would likely sell out quickly, especially since some of the previous colorways are still available on Nike's website.
In another twist, Shilo Sanders was recently seen wearing Diamond Turf 1 cleats in a black/red/gold colorway during practice. Interestingly, this colorway isn’t scheduled for release until 2025, further suggesting that the Sanders family is often at the forefront of Nike’s latest footwear innovations. However, don’t expect to see any Colorado Buffaloes players sporting the Cowboys colorway anytime soon. Not only does it clash with Colorado’s black and gold uniforms, but it would look out of place against their next opponent, Kansas State, whose colors are blue and grey.
As Colorado prepares to host Kansas State at Folsom Field, the sneaker world will continue to buzz with anticipation about the potential Cowboys-themed Diamond Turf 3. If Surtain’s choice of footwear was indeed a tease, it could mark the beginning of yet another exciting chapter in Deion Sanders’ lasting impact on both the football field and the sneaker culture.