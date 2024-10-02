Rick Ross says one NFL team should tank for Shedeur Sanders in 2025
Rick Ross recently stirred conversation with his bold suggestion that the Miami Dolphins should consider tanking their season to draft Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. This comes after the influential rapper and longtime Miami Dolphins fan was spotted on the sidelines during Colorado’s commanding 48-21 victory over UCF this past weekend in Orlando, where he witnessed Sanders’ impressive play firsthand.
Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has become one of the most talked-about prospects in college football. Through the first five game, he has amassed 1,630 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His poise in the pocket, elite arm talent, and high football IQ have led to him being projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Ross’s suggestion to tank, though controversial, highlights the growing excitement around Sanders’ NFL potential. The entertainment icon is known for his ties to Miami, and his passion for seeing the Dolphins succeed runs deep. However, the Dolphins are currently a competitive team with playoff aspirations, so the idea of tanking might not sit well with their fanbase. Still, Ross believes Shedeur’s talent could be transformative for the franchise.
Deion Sanders and Colorado draw another huge TV audience for UCF upset
With Sanders potentially entering the NFL in 2025, the question remains whether Miami would make a move to acquire him, or if another team will benefit from his skillset. Ross’s comments may seem provocative, but they reflect the high expectations surrounding Shedeur Sanders as he continues to solidify his place as one of college football’s premier quarterbacks.