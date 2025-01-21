Sanders brothers at odds over father's legendary forty-yard dash time
Shilo Sanders stirred up a lighthearted yet provocative debate about his father Deion Sanders’ official forty-yard dash time from 1989. During a workout session on campus alongside his brother, Shedeur, as they prepared for the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas, the brothers found themselves at odds over their father’s legendary 4.2-second dash.
Shedeur, known for his wit, teased Shilo by suggesting they compare his forty-yard dash times to their father’s. However, Shilo had a different perspective, challenging the accuracy and evidence of Deion’s famed time. The exchange, captured on Well Off Media, highlighted Shilo’s skepticism about that day.
“You think they got a film of Dad’s forty? Have you ever seen Dad’s forty on camera?” Shilo asked. When Bucky, part of the group, admitted he hadn’t, Shilo drove the point home: “Me neither.”
Shedeur attempted to defend their father, but Shilo wasn’t buying it. “There is no proof your daddy ran a 4.2 forty. He’s the only guy that doesn’t even have footage of running,” Shilo quipped.
Deion Sanders’ 4.2-second forty-yard dash has long been the stuff of legend. Former NFL executive Charley Casserly, who was present during Deion’s pre-draft workout, reportedly clocked him with four separate times in the 4.2-second range. Despite these accounts, there is no video evidence to support the claim, leaving room for playful skepticism like Shilo’s.
The Sanders brothers are set to return to Dallas for the Shrine Bowl at the end of the month. While Shedeur will be closely evaluated by coaches from teams holding the top three picks in April’s NFL Draft, Shilo is also looking to boost his stock during this critical period. Despite the playful banter, the brothers remain focused on their individual goals, representing the Sanders legacy on and off the field.