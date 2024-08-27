Shannon Sharpe says Coach Prime shouldn't deal with personal attacks by media
Shannon Sharpe came out to defend his longtime friend and former NFL colleague, Deion Sanders, on Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take. The longtime analyst said the Colorado Buffaloes coach was right for deciding to shut down Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler.
As Hall of Fame athletes, both Sharpe and Sanders are no strangers to criticism. Throughout their careers, they have each faced scrutiny, whether warranted or not. However, the line between professional critique and personal attacks can be blurred, and Sharpe recently had to address this distinction in light of Sanders’ latest controversy.
The situation began when the University of Colorado had announced they were prohibiting Keeler from questioning him. This decision was based on what Sanders described as "a series of sustained, personal attacks" from Keeler.
While Keeler is still allowed to attend football events, Sanders and the Buffaloes program have made it clear that they will not respond to any of his inquiries. This move, though surprising to some, falls within Sanders' rights, as his contract stipulates that he is only required to communicate with "mutually agreed upon media."
Sharpe shared his thoughts on the matter where he engaged in a debate with Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum about Sanders and Colorado’s handling of the situation. Sharpe pointed out that Sanders’ decision came from the personal nature of Keeler’s attacks crossing the line.
"He used the phrases 'False Prophet,' 'Deposition Deion,' 'Planet Prime,' 'Bruce Lee of BS,' 'Deion Kool Aid'.... That's personal," Sharpe stated. He emphasized that while he can handle critiques about his coaching abilities or the discipline of his team, personal attacks are where he draws the line. "When you start to attack me personally... Nah, I'm not gonna answer your questions," he added.
Ultimately, Sharpe hopes that Sanders can move past the situation and keep his focus on the upcoming football season. With Colorado set to open their 2024 campaign against North Dakota State on August 29, Sharpe and many others will be watching closely to see how Sanders and his team perform amid the ongoing media spotlight.