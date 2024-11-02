Shaq makes history with Colorado Buffaloes at Red Rocks
Some members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team kicked off their bye week with a memorable experience at one of Colorado's most iconic venues, Red Rocks Amphitheater. Shilo Sanders, Kahlil Benson, and Justin Mayers joined the legendary Shaquille O'Neal on stage as he performed as DJ Diesel, immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the sold-out crowd.
This unique opportunity allowed the players to unwind and enjoy a live music experience, blending sports and entertainment in a way few athletes get to experience.
This concert marked Shaq’s debut as a headliner in Denver, bringing energy and excitement to Red Rocks less than 24 hours after the Buffaloes achieved bowl eligibility by defeating Cincinnati at Folsom Field. The timing couldn’t have been better for the Colorado players, who were able to celebrate their season milestone and the anticipation of postseason play with a night out that included one of basketball’s biggest stars.
DJ Diesel, Shaq’s alter ego, has become increasingly popular, and his performances are known for their high energy and engaging vibes. Sharing the stage with him offered the Buffaloes players a chance to let loose, enjoying the blend of music, lights, and Shaq's unmistakable larger-than-life personality.
The bye week serves as a much-needed break for the 23rd-ranked Buffaloes as they gear up for their next challenge against Texas Tech in Lubbock. After a strong season led by head coach Deion Sanders, Colorado is looking to maintain momentum and continue their success. The game against Texas Tech represents a critical moment as they aim to solidify their standing and build on their bowl eligibility.
The experience at Red Rocks not only gave these players a memorable evening but also underscored how the Buffaloes, under Coach Prime’s leadership, are embracing a balanced approach to college football—pushing hard on the field while finding moments to celebrate and recharge off of it.