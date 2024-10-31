Shedeur Sanders appears in Beats by Dre commercial with sports legends
Shedeur Sanders recently appeared in a new Beats By Dre commercial with sports icons like Lionel Messi, Shohei Ohtani, and LeBron James. Notably, the standout quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes was the only college athlete featured in the spot, which highlights his rising star power and influence both on and off the field. This latest collaboration with Beats builds on an existing relationship with the tech brand, which Sanders had even before his arrival in Boulder to play under Coach Prime.
Beyond his NIL partnerships, Sanders recently piqued the curiosity of Colorado fans by joking about a potential return for a fifth season. When asked about his plans, he quipped, "They said $10 million... I'll be back," implying that a significant NIL offer could convince him to stay in Boulder another year. While Sanders is already a projected top pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, his playful remark raises the question of what it would take to keep him with the Buffaloes a little longer.
With an NIL valuation soaring to $6.3 million, Sanders is the top earner among college athletes nationwide, making his $10 million joke less of a stretch than it might sound. His on-field performance this season has only added to his value, with 2,591 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. His stats showcase his accuracy and composure as a leader, helping elevate the Buffaloes’ profile nationally as the 23rd-ranked team.
Sanders’ presence in Boulder has not only boosted Colorado's football program but also sparked increased interest in the university as a whole. As his reputation continues to grow, the notion of a substantial NIL offer to keep him for another season seems increasingly plausible. His role in high-profile endorsements like the Beats ad further cements his status as a cultural and sports figure, proving that his impact reaches well beyond college football.