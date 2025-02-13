Shedeur Sanders doesn't care for snow games due to injury risk
Shedeur Sanders continues to give fans an inside look at his journey to the NFL Draft through the "2Legendary" podcast.
The latest episode touched on Shedeur’s transition from college to the pros, his preparation for the draft and the Scouting Combine, his endorsement with Gatorade Labs, and his training sessions with fellow quarterback Cam Ward. However, the most intriguing portion came during their “Legendary or Not Legendary” segment, where Shedeur’s answers ranged from predictable to unexpectedly revealing.
Some of his responses were straightforward. He labeled wearing a chain in-game as legendary, a nod to modern athlete self-expression, and unsurprisingly endorsed Gatorade dunks, given his partnership with the brand. South Florida also made the cut, influenced by his father Deion Sanders' deep ties to the region. The iconic watch flex? Naturally, legendary, as it became one of the most viral celebrations in recent memory.
Other responses provided insight into his mindset. Conditioning day, often dreaded by athletes, was deemed legendary because it contributes to long-term success. He also expressed confidence in Colorado’s influence on trends, expecting other programs to copy their custom Gatorade bottles. Pass interference calls were legendary—but only when benefiting the offense—showcasing a quarterback’s typical perspective.
The most telling answers involved injury concerns. Snow games were deemed not legendary, with Shedeur immediately highlighting injury risks rather than gameplay challenges. Similarly, he dismissed the Oklahoma drill, despite its widespread ban, suggesting a heightened aversion to unnecessary contact. His cautious nature, shaped by past injuries, could be a red flag for NFL scouts, especially considering how much he prioritizes self-preservation.
Shedeur’s transparency is refreshing, but as Coach Prime has warned, NFL teams scrutinize everything. While his concerns are valid, they may also raise questions about his durability and willingness to endure the physical toll of the league.