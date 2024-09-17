Shedeur Sanders doubles down on not shaking CSU QB's hand: "I'm human, too"
Shedeur Sanders made headlines following Colorado's 28-9 victory over Colorado State when he refused to shake hands with opposing quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. In a behind-the-scenes clip by Well Off Media released on Monday, Sanders offered some insight into his mindset, balancing humor with candid reflections on the incident.
After the game, Fowler-Nicolosi approached Sanders to extend his hand, but Sanders dismissed the gesture, citing comments made by Fowler-Nicolosi on social media. Sanders bluntly responded, “You were talking that s--t on Instagram” and “you can’t f--k with me,” prompting Fowler-Nicolosi to walk away with a retort of his own, saying, “keep talking.”
A day after the brush up, the "Grown" QB said "I'm a human, too" after a comment by the CSU star talking about his family.
The tension between the teams extended beyond the quarterbacks, reflecting a broader sense of disrespect that Sanders and his family felt leading up to the game. Deion Sanders addressed the situation during his postgame press conference, emphasizing the emotional and personal nature of the matchup. “Wonderful game,” Coach Prime said. “Personal game. Heartfelt game. Emotional game. They kinda make it like that. The disrespect was uncalled for during the week.” He also expressed his hope that his players would maintain composure in such situations, noting the scrutiny they would face if they reacted similarly.
Despite the off-field drama, Colorado dominated on the field, with Shedeur Sanders delivering an impressive performance. He completed 36-of-49 passes for 310 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, showcasing his ability to bounce back after a tough loss to Nebraska the previous week. The Buffaloes' defense also shined, forcing four turnovers in a statement win that set a positive tone ahead of their Big 12 opener against Baylor.
With a 2-1 start in non-conference play, Colorado aims to improve upon last year’s record and establish themselves as serious contenders in the Big 12.