Shedeur Sanders' dreams are bigger than NFL, drops new song 'Life' before draft
Shedeur Sanders is proving he’s more than just a top NFL Draft prospect—he’s a multi-talented entertainer. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback recently dropped a new song, Life, through Well Off Media, showcasing his versatility beyond football.
The music video features several clips from his time in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX, highlighting his growing presence in both sports and entertainment. Sanders’ latest release further cements his entrepreneurial mindset as he prepares for what is expected to be a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Musically, Life carries a smooth delivery reminiscent of Drake’s signature style. Sanders blends introspective lyrics with a polished flow, demonstrating his potential in the rap scene. His ability to seamlessly transition between sports and music is rare among athletes, placing him in a small group of players who could realistically pursue rap as a second career.
Shedeur's recent meeting with rap icon Snoop Dogg at NFL Honors has only fueled speculation about his future in music, with a potential studio session on the horizon. Whether that collaboration happens before or after April’s draft remains to be seen.
On the field, Sanders remains one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in recent memory. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, he has benefitted from elite coaching throughout his life, including mentorship from Tom Brady.
A true pocket passer in a league increasingly favoring mobility, Sanders possesses pinpoint accuracy, sharp decision-making, and the ability to dissect defenses. While his arm strength isn’t elite, his anticipation and poise under pressure make him a pro-ready talent.
With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, Shedeur Sanders’ stock continues to rise. If he lands with a franchise that provides strong protection and a well-structured offense, he has the potential to develop into a franchise-caliber quarterback—while also keeping his options open in the music industry.