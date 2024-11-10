Shedeur Sanders enjoys signature celebration following hostile win at Texas Tech
The Colorado Buffaloes faced a nerve-wracking start against Texas Tech, trailing 13-0 in the first quarter, but their resilience paid off as they rallied to secure a 41-27 victory. Despite the early deficit, Colorado fans have come to understand that their team thrives as long as opponents settle for field goals rather than touchdowns. This tenacity was evident as Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter, who had initially been missed on a deep pass, quickly rekindled the offensive spark with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, pushing the Buffaloes back into contention.
CU's "Grown" QB showcased his precision against a vulnerable Red Raiders secondary, ranked last in the NCAA and Big 12 for passing defense. Sanders’ connection with receiver LaJohntay Wester ignited the scoring, and by halftime, Colorado had firmly seized control. The Buffs quarterback's stellar performance included three touchdown passes, a rushing score, and his trademark celebration pose in the end zone, which fueled the team's momentum and silenced Texas Tech fans.
The Lubbock crowd, infamous for its antics, introduced its tradition of throwing tortillas onto the field. Unfazed, Shedeur playfully signed one for a Red Raider fan, capturing the moment in a light-hearted photo. In his post-game comments, Coach Prime recalled his own experiences with hostile environments throughout his career, reminiscing, "They threw everything but my momma at me." Coach Prime expressed relief that only soft tortillas, rather than hard objects like bottles or batteries, were directed at his players. However, later in the game, a water bottle thrown at Shilo Sanders crossed the line, though Shilo humorously tossed it back to the crowd.
Tensions between the teams reached a boiling point when a member of Texas Tech equipment crew knocked the football out of Shilo's hands after he recovered a scoop six touchdown. Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. exchanged animated words on the sideline, while Shilo claimed the ball as a keepsake. Despite the challenges, Colorado kept their composure by Coach Prime's calm yet firm guidance. After the game, Shedeur gave back to the community by signing a few tortillas
Following this win, Colorado now ranks 18th in the AP Top 25 Poll, looking to carry their momentum into their next matchup against Utah, an opponent seeking redemption after five straight losses. With Coach Prime at the helm and his sons leading on the field, the Buffaloes have become a force that opponents cannot overlook.