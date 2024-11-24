Shedeur Sanders fires back at Coach Prime over saying Buffs were 'intoxicated'
The Colorado Buffaloes’ path to the College Football Playoff has become significantly more challenging following a 37-21 loss to Kansas. Colorado controlled its destiny before the game, but now requires external help and flawless performance moving forward to keep their postseason dreams alive.
The defeat marked a significant setback for Deion Sanders’ team, which has already exceeded expectations this season. At 8-3, the Buffaloes have made remarkable progress, improving from a single win two years ago and four wins last season. However, Coach Sanders expressed concern about his team’s mentality leading into the game.
“We started smelling ourselves a little bit,” Sanders candidly admitted postgame. He attributed the loss to overconfidence stemming from media praise and growing expectations. “We got intoxicated with the success… and we did not play CU football.”
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s star quarterback and Deion’s son, had a different perspective. “Personally, I’m just an overconfident person myself,” Shedeur said. While he acknowledged the team’s preparation, he hesitated to agree with his father’s assessment of overconfidence. His frustration boiled over during the game when he was hit late and later shoved an official during a chaotic moment. While he avoided ejection, analysts like FOX Sports’ Mike Pereira noted he was fortunate to escape with only a warning.
WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders takes dirty hit vs. Kansas
The Buffaloes now face a must-win situation at home against Oklahoma State and require favorable outcomes elsewhere in the Big 12. Specifically, they need losses from Iowa State (vs. Kansas State), Arizona State (at Arizona), and BYU (vs. Houston) to secure a spot in the conference championship game—their only viable path to the playoff.
Despite the setback, Colorado’s season has been an undeniable success under Coach Prime’s leadership. However, this loss serves as a stark reminder of the challenges of maintaining focus and consistency at the highest level. With one game left to secure their postseason hopes, the Buffaloes must demonstrate resilience and rediscover the form that made them a surprise contender this season.