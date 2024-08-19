Shedeur Sanders gets bulletin board material before upcoming season
Shedeur Sanders received a notable preseason snub on Monday, as the Associated Press did not name the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback a preseason All-American.
Instead, the committee selected Georgia's Carson Beck as the first-team quarterback and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel for the second-team spot. This omission is particularly striking given Sanders' strong individual performance during his first season with Colorado.
Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, amassing 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions last year. Despite these impressive statistics, the Buffs struggled as a team, finishing the season with a disappointing 4-8 record.
The lack of team success may have played a role in Sanders' exclusion from the preseason All-American list, as both Beck and Gabriel led their respective teams to prominent bowl games in 2023. Beck passed for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions, while Gabriel posted 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Both quarterbacks are expected to keep their teams in the national championship conversation in 2024.
In contrast, the only Buffs player to make the preseason All-American list was Travis Hunter, a two-way star named to the first team as an "all-purpose player." Hunter's inclusion underscores his versatility and impact on the field, but Sanders' absence highlights the challenge ahead for Colorado.
As Sanders enters his second season with the Buffs, he will be motivated to help the team take the next step forward in 2024. While Beck and Gabriel are positioned as national title contenders, Sanders will aim to elevate Colorado's performance and prove that he belongs among the nation's elite quarterbacks.