Shedeur Sanders makes appearance at Knicks game with buzz for NY Giants' top pick
Shedeur Sanders has been the subject of significant buzz as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Widely projected to be a top-three pick, and a potential No. 1 overall selection, the Colorado Buffaloes’ standout quarterback and son coach Deion Sanders, is seen as the future of a franchise in need of a quarterback. Among the teams likely to vie for his services are the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders, all of whom are in position for high draft picks.
Shedeur’s visit to Madison Square Garden during the Knicks’ NBA Cup game on Wednesday night added fuel to the speculation about his potential fit with the New York market. His appearance seemed to signify an openness to the Big Apple, but he has also shown interest in the Raiders, even sparking conversation with subtle nods on social media. Deion Sanders has suggested that both Shedeur and his dynamic teammate, Travis Hunter, could use their draft leverage to select their preferred team, much like Eli Manning famously did in 2004.
Sanders was in NYC early to support Hunter during Saturday's Heisman ceremony. He got to hear 'Perfect Timing' played at MSG as he waived to the crowd.
The Giants, who are desperate for a quarterback to lead them into a new era, might be the perfect landing spot for Sanders. However, the team could explore other options, such as Miami quarterback Cam Ward, or even trade down if they feel Shedeur isn’t their ideal fit. A veteran quarterback could also serve as a bridge if the Giants opt for another position of need. Wide receiver Malik Nabers, a top draft prospect, could join the Giants and potentially rekindle his competitive connection with Shedeur from their high school days at Deion Sanders’ football camp.
Travis Hunter’s NFL prospects add another layer of intrigue. Regarded as a generational talent, Hunter is excelling on both sides of the ball, making him a rare dual-threat at wide receiver and cornerback. He has been praised by peers like Nabers for his ability to perform at an elite level in two demanding roles. If Shedeur and Hunter find themselves on the same NFL team, it could form one of the league’s most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos.
Ultimately, whether Shedeur ends up with the Giants, the Raiders, or another team, his decision — and potential leverage in the draft process — will shape the NFL landscape for years to come. The question remains: will Sanders embrace the New York spotlight or steer his career elsewhere?