Shedeur Sanders makes Super Bowl 59 pick, looks ahead to NFL future
Before embarking on his own NFL journey, Shedeur Sanders will be watching Super Bowl 59 unfold as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, widely projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, has his eyes set on one day competing for a Lombardi Trophy. For now, though, he’s focused on Sunday’s showdown, where he’s picking the Eagles to come out on top.
Speaking on his 2Legendary podcast last week, Sanders made it clear that he’s rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, citing Hurts’ inspiring journey as a key reason for his pick.
“I got the Eagles,” Sanders stated. “I want Jalen Hurts to win, bro. He has a good story.” While his co-host, Darius Sanders, favored the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, Shedeur leaned more on emotion than analysis, admitting, “I like Patrick for sure, but I don't know. I just want the Eagles to win.”
Sanders did, however, provide some football reasoning for his selection, highlighting the importance of a strong running game. He noted that Philadelphia now has Saquon Barkley, a major difference-maker who wasn’t on the team when they fell to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
“The most important thing in football is being able to run the ball,” Sanders explained. “They have Saquon Barkley, so I think they're able to run the football, establish the run, and get a lot of play-action passes.” He believes Hurts’ dual-threat ability will play a significant role in Philadelphia’s attempt to dethrone the reigning champions.
Where ESPN has Shedeur Sanders projected to go in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Still, Sanders cautioned listeners not to take his prediction as gospel, recalling how he was confident Colorado would beat Stanford last season—a game that ended in a heartbreaking loss. “I be wrong sometimes,” he admitted.
Browns fans chant 'Save Us, Shedeur' on live TV after Myles Garrett requests trade
Although he won’t be attending the Super Bowl, Sanders will be in New Orleans for a podcast appearance ahead of the game. As he turns 23 on Friday, he hinted at wanting a birthday celebration in the Big Easy.
While he watches Mahomes and Hurts battle for a championship, Sanders is also preparing for his own future in the NFL, where he hopes to one day be on that stage himself.