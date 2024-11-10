Shedeur Sanders reacts to Colorado's anti-American story as 'sick'
After Colorado's win over Texas Tech, quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke out against the controversy surrounding a fabricated story that had gained traction on social media and in Lubbock.
Following the victory, Sanders addressed the claims that CU had refused to participate in a shirt promotion that included an American flag emblem. The shirt, which featured both teams’ helmets with the flag in the middle, was designed to promote patriotism before the game. However, according to the owner of the Red Raider Outfitter in Texas, the University of Colorado reportedly rejected the design because it included the American flag alongside their logo.
Sanders, who's never one to shy away from addressing the media, called the situation “ridiculous” and “sad.” He made it clear that he found the backlash, which had stirred controversy, to be deeply disturbing.
"CU doesn't like the flag or something? Like come on, that's sick at this point," Sanders said. He expressed disappointment that some people would believe such claims, calling it "disturbing" that individuals would take misinformation at face value. Sanders emphasized that the real issue was not the design itself but the narrative being pushed by individuals seeking attention and profit. “Y'all just fishing for content at this point,” Sanders added, noting how the media and certain parties created a farce out of the situation.
The story was fueled by a statement from a Colorado spokesperson, who explained that the decision to decline the shirt design had nothing to do with the flag. Instead, it was about standard practices for approving merchandise that involved university trademarks.
"We get requests to use our marks and often decline for any number of reasons," the spokesperson explained, clarifying that their decision was in line with their usual trademark policies.
What Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Texas Tech
Unfortunately, the misinformation gained enough traction that it led to significant backlash against the university, with many people assuming that Colorado had a problem with the American flag itself. This type of controversy, driven by misunderstandings and exaggerations, highlighted the dangers of jumping to conclusions based on incomplete or false narratives.
Sanders’ comments reflect his frustration with how easily people are influenced by rumors, especially when those rumors target his father, Deion Sanders, who is frequently a subject of intense scrutiny. He expressed sympathy for those who were misled by the media, adding that it was sad to see people judge them based on “somebody’s hate towards dad.”
For Sanders, the entire situation felt like a manufactured scandal, and he stood firm in defending the values of his team and family. Colorado returns home to face Utah at Folsom Field at Noon ET on FOX.