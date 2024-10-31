Shedeur Sanders says eight-figure NIL deal would keep him at Colorado next year
Shedeur Sanders has sparked intrigue among Colorado fans by hinting at the possibility of returning for a fifth season. During a light-hearted exchange with injured teammate Omarion Miller, captured by Well Off Media, Sanders joked, "They said $10 million... I'll be back." Although he currently sits at the top of many 2025 NFL Draft boards, his playful comment raises questions about what it might take to keep him in Boulder for another year.
With a staggering NIL valuation of $6.3 million, Sanders is already the nation’s top NIL earner, making his joke about an eight-figure deal more conceivable than far-fetched. The quarterback’s appeal goes beyond his talent on the field; he is the son of Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, which has only amplified his star power. Any monster NIL deal might indeed be within reach for Shedeur, should he choose to delay his NFL dreams next year.
On the field, Sanders has been electric. He’s thrown for 2,591 yards, tallying 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions, showcasing his poise and accuracy as a leader of the Buffaloes' offense. His presence has undeniably elevated Colorado’s profile and energized the program, making a potential fifth year something of a dream scenario for fans and the university.
As Colorado enters a bye week to rest and prepare for their upcoming road matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock, the playful possibility of Sanders returning for one more season brings a new level of excitement. Whether a serious consideration or a jest, Sanders’ comments reflect his deep connection to Colorado—and perhaps the ever-evolving power of NIL in shaping college athletes’ decisions.