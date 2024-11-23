Shedeur Sanders shows off 'The Original' Nike Air Max Diamond Turf in pregame
Shedeur Sanders continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and football fans alike with his pregame cleat choices. Throughout the 2024 season, Sanders has made a habit of warming up in exclusive Nike Player Editions that turn heads and spark buzz. These custom cleats, often unavailable to the general public, showcase Sanders’ flair for style and his connection to Nike’s brand legacy. However, today’s cleat choice ahead of the Buffaloes' matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium signals a change: a pair that will soon be available for mass consumption.
This morning, Sanders stepped onto the field wearing the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 in its original black, white, red, and gold colorway. This marked the first public appearance of the iconic 1993 Deion Sanders-designed shoe in nearly a decade. The Diamond Turf 1, a cornerstone of Deion’s signature Nike line, is an integral part of sneaker history. Unlike Sanders’ earlier cleat choices this season—such as the pink Diamond Turf 3s for cancer awareness or the green and white “generational money” PEs—these DT1s are set for a public release in early 2025. This makes them the first cleats Shedeur has worn during warmups that fans can reasonably expect to purchase in both sneaker and cleat forms.
The timing of this reveal is no coincidence. Deion Sanders, known as Coach Prime, is widely regarded as a marketing genius, and his ability to build hype around products is unmatched. Just yesterday, Coach Prime took to Instagram to showcase a variety of upcoming Nike releases, including the white and gold Diamond Turf 3 cleats that Shedeur and several Buffaloes are expected to wear during the game. This strategic post—paired with the unveiling of the DT1s today—feeds into a larger promotional campaign, which is consistent with the Sanders family’s knack for blending sports, culture, and commerce.
Shedeur’s decision to debut the DT1s in the original black/white/red/gold colorway has sparked some debate among Colorado fans. Many longtime Buffaloes supporters had hoped to see the black and gold version—more representative of CU’s colors—worn first. However, this move aligns with Nike’s broader plan to reintroduce the DT1s to the public, ensuring their release is met with widespread excitement. The nostalgia attached to this specific colorway, combined with its historical significance as part of Deion’s original signature line, makes it a fitting choice for Shedeur’s warmups.
Adding to the intrigue, Shedeur recently attended a Nike Football event in Boulder, where he teased that a signature Nike shoe and cleat line bearing his name is in development. This news has only amplified the buzz surrounding his pregame cleat selections. It’s evident that Shedeur, like his father, understands the value of branding and creating moments that resonate both on and off the field.
As the Buffaloes prepare for their showdown against Kansas, all eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders—not just for his performance as a quarterback but also for his role as a style icon and cultural trendsetter. The game, airing at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, offers another opportunity for the Sanders family to showcase their unique blend of athletic excellence and marketing savvy. Whether it’s on the field or through their iconic footwear, the Sanders legacy continues to make an impact.