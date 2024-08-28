Shedeur Sanders signs NIL with Nike after Coach Prime's retro Diamond Turf line
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has inked a significant NIL deal with Nike, expanding his brand presence in both apparel and footwear. Announced through a joint Instagram post, this deal carries a strong legacy component, as it comes almost three decades after his father, Deion Sanders, first partnered with the sports giant. The connection between the Sanders family and Nike is a rich one, marked by Deion’s multi-sport fame in football and baseball during the mid-90s. Deion’s Nike Air Diamond Turf shoes, became iconic cleats and a testament to his status as one of the greatest athletes of his generation.
Deion Sanders’ relationship with Nike ended in 2009, but the allure of his legacy remained strong. In 2023, he rejoined forces with the brand, setting the stage for future releases of his vintage sneakers. A prime example of this resurgence is the Air Max DT '96 Black Varsity Maizes, a modernized version of a beloved colorway that has remained popular among sneaker enthusiasts. This revival of Deion’s legacy sets an intriguing backdrop for Shedeur’s new venture with Nike.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Shedeur Sanders expressed his interest in extending his father’s sneaker line, envisioning an updated version of the classic Nike Air Diamond Turfs. He acknowledged the importance of generational legacy in today’s world, emphasizing the need to create products that hold meaning over time, rather than chasing fleeting trends.
“I would want to build on it,” Shedeur said, underscoring his desire to add his own touch to the brand while respecting its roots. This aligns with his belief that enduring greatness must be tied to a story, something that can be passed down through generations.
On the field, Shedeur Sanders has already shown his potential as a standout quarterback. In his first season at Colorado, after following his father from Jackson State, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Despite his impressive individual performance, Colorado struggled with a 4-8 overall record. However, with Shedeur leading the charge, the Buffaloes are looking ahead to a fresh start as they prepare to join the Big 12 in 2024. Their season opener against North Dakota State is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, where Shedeur could potentially debut his new Nike gear.