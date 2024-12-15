Shedeur Sanders stirs up New York City with Malik Nabers before Heisman
Shedeur Sanders and Malik Nabers created a stir in New York City on Friday night, sparking intriguing speculation about the future of the New York Giants. The star rookie receiver and Colorado’s standout quarterback were seen tossing a football on the bustling city streets, prompting fans to wonder if Sanders to NYC could happen. With the Giants sitting at a dismal 2-11 record, their position for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft seems all but assured, making Sanders a potential target for their quarterback rebuild.
The Giants’ quarterback struggles have been well-documented, and Sanders is considered one of the premier quarterback prospects eligible for the 2025 draft. Though there are other top-tier QBs, including Miami’s Cam Ward, Sanders’ poise, accuracy, and ability to rise to the occasion could make him an ideal fit for a franchise desperate for stability under center. His connection with Nabers on and off the field also adds intrigue, as the Giants look to build their offense around young, dynamic playmakers.
Nabers, who has been thriving in his rookie campaign, reflected on his history with Sanders. The two first crossed paths at a football camp hosted by Deion Sanders, Colorado’s head coach and NFL Hall of Famer. Nabers recalled being keenly aware of Sanders’ talent even then. “It was always like I’m aware of my competition,” Nabers shared. “He wasn’t in competition with me, but it was just the fact that it was Deion Sanders and his son. They did it at a high level wherever they went.”
Travis Hunter gives final thoughts before Heisman ceremony
Meanwhile, Sanders has been soaking in the New York City experience, from tossing the football with Nabers to attending a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. During the game, his hit song Perfect Timing played, earning a warm reception from the crowd. New York fans seemed to embrace Sanders, but his father, Coach Prime, has voiced concerns about cold-weather NFL cities for his son. Whether that will impact the Giants’ potential pursuit of him remains to be seen.
While Sanders’ future remains uncertain, his eighth-place finish in Heisman voting and his leadership at Colorado have cemented his status as a top prospect. With teammate Travis Hunter poised to win the Heisman on Saturday, Sanders’ NFL dreams and a possible partnership with Nabers could make for an enticing future storyline for Giants fans.