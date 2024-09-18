Shedeur Sanders warned of Kardashian curse after meet up in Boulder
Shedeur Sanders has become a rising figure in college football, garnering attention not only for his on-field performances but also for his off-field encounters. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback recently found himself at the center of a fan frenzy following a casual interaction with model and media personality Kendall Jenner. A video posted by Well Off Media showed Sanders meeting fans, including Jenner, which sparked an unexpected backlash.
The reason for the fan outrage? The so-called "Kardashian curse." This popular but unproven superstition suggests that men romantically linked to the Kardashian-Jenner family experience bad luck, especially in their careers. While Sanders and Jenner only exchanged a hug, the interaction was enough to fuel widespread trolling, with fans humorously speculating that Sanders' performance, and by extension the Buffaloes' success, could be jeopardized.
One fan even joked that Jenner was "scouting" for the Kardashian family, a narrative that quickly caught on among social media circles. The timing of the encounter, with the Buffs set to face the Baylor Bears to open Big 12 play, added a layer of anxiety among fans, who are already highly invested in the team’s success.
Jenner and international pop star Bad Bunny were an linked for most of last year. But recently the two called it quits with the fashion mogul back on the market. She has reportedly been courting Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Although the two have been seen together lately, maybe a run at a potential top NFL pick could be in the cards?
Despite the lighthearted trolling, it's clear that fans are deeply protective of Sanders and the team’s fortunes. While some may indulge in jokes about the curse, others worry about any potential distraction for their star quarterback. Ultimately, the team's success will be determined by their on-field performance, not superstitions. However, the interaction has added an unexpected layer of intrigue to the Buffaloes' upcoming games. Fans will be watching closely, ready to assign blame if things go south.