Shedeur Sanders wearing custom NY Giants Nike cleats in Alamo Bowl pregame
Shedeur Sanders is making headlines both on and off the field as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their Alamo Bowl matchup against BYU. The star quarterback teased a bold fashion statement, hinting at wearing custom Nike Diamond Turf cleats in a striking New York Giants colorway. When asked about his pregame attire, Sanders responded confidently, “We know where we're going, baby. You'll see them in the cleats later on this week.”
This isn’t the first time Sanders has teased a deeper collaboration with Nike, but these exclusive cleats seem to signal something bigger—perhaps the start of a partnership leading into his NFL career. With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, Sanders’ future is a hot topic. The Giants are currently favored for the No. 1 pick, and their search for a new quarterback has intensified following the midseason departure of Daniel Jones. Although Sanders remains a prime target, Miami’s Cam Ward also emerges as a top contender in what’s shaping up to be a competitive race for the QB1 spot.
Deion Sanders warns players about smoking at team hotel: 'Will be your last puff'
New York’s interest in Sanders isn’t new. Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown has kept close tabs on the Buffaloes’ star. During a visit to Colorado earlier this season, Brown addressed the team, sharing invaluable insight on what NFL scouts look for in potential draft picks. His message resonated with players, emphasizing the importance of consistency and attention to detail beyond just game-day performances.
Shedeur Sanders stirs up New York City with Malik Nabers before Heisman
“When you think nobody's watching, somebody's watching,” Brown reminded the team, underlining how scouts observe everything—from drills to how players carry themselves off the field.
Pat Shurmur says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will "dominate" in NFL
For Sanders, this game against BYU marks the culmination of his collegiate career. As No. 23 Colorado faces off against BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, all eyes will be on Sanders—not just for his performance, but for his signature style and the statement those cleats might make about his future. Whether he ends up in New York or elsewhere, Sanders is ensuring the football world knows he’s ready for the next level.