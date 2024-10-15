Shilo Sanders believes people have "turned on him" after Kansas State loss
The Colorado Buffaloes football team faced a tough defeat at home against Kansas State this past Saturday night, which sparked a strong reaction from free safety Shilo Sanders.
Sanders, known as the "Headache Gang CEO" for his leadership on defense, admitted that the loss stung deeply. In his own words, he stated, “We definitely should have had a win last game. We can’t give up plays that we know we can make. We can’t play below our standards, especially me, because I’m the free safety, the Ziplock of the defense. I can’t be going out there not being on my game.” This self-reflection showed his disappointment, especially after returning to the field following a forearm injury he sustained in the Nebraska game three weeks ago.
Sanders’ goal was to make a strong defensive impact and help slow down Kansas State's rushing attack, led by running back D.J. Giddens, who rushed 25 times for 182 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Unfortunately, Shilo fell short in making his usual signature defensive plays. This led to criticism from fans and naysayers, questioning whether he should have played at all after his injury. As a key player on the Buffaloes’ defense, Sanders acknowledged that the game was one of the worst of his career.
Shilo Sanders is in his final season of eligibility, eager to make an impact that will boost his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft. Returning from his injury, he was determined to get back on the field and prove himself. However, his rough outing led to questions about whether he was ready to return to action so soon. While he has faced criticism, including jokes and memes, Sanders emphasized that the pressure comes with the territory, especially as the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Much is expected of him and his brother Shedeur, and any missteps are often magnified.
Deion Sanders didn’t hold back after the game either. In his post-game press conference, he admitted that Shilo had a difficult performance, saying, “He played horrible. He was rusty, didn’t have his footing, and struggled in open-field tackles. But he’ll do better.”
Buffaloes fans hope for a stronger performance from Shilo as the team heads to Tucson to face Arizona on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on FOX). There’s anticipation that Sanders, energized and more prepared, will bounce back and prove himself worthy of his role in the Colorado defense.